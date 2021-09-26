SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. SHIELD has a market cap of $111,199.53 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,336.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.69 or 0.06937966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00349825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.01186977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00109105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00541026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00513587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00299905 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

