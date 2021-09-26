Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 60,713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 446,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

