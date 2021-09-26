Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,034 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 194,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 48.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

