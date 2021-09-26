Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $78.10 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

