Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.