Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,264,000 after acquiring an additional 106,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $725.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $692.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.16. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.17 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

