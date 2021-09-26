Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $99.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

