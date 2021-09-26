Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.09% of FMC worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.