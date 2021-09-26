Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 61,818 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 218,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 49,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,241 shares of company stock worth $30,026,847 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

