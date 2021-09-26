Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.50. Sema4 shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 3,289 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.85% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

