Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.50. Sema4 shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 3,289 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.
Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
