Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

SMFR stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get Sema4 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.85% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.