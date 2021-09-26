Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,492 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $472.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

