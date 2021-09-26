Sei Investments Co. Purchases 823 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $107,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

ALV opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.