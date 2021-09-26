Sei Investments Co. Invests $415,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

RC opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.