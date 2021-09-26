Sei Investments Co. Invests $382,000 in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $9.92 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

