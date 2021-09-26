Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hercules Capital by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

