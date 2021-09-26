Sei Investments Co. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.54 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $738.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

