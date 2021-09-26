Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $887.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

