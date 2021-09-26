Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 38,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 182,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

AUDC stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

