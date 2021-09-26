Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Sealed Air worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $57.30 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

