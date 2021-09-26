Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.79 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

