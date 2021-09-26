Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

