salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. salesforce.com traded as high as $285.71 and last traded at $284.19, with a volume of 120536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.86.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04. The company has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

