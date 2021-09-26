salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average is $238.04. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

