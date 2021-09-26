salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,183,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00.
CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
