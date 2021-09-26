salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,183,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00.

CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

