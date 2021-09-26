Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

SFSHF opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

