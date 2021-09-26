SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $148,379.17 and $295.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00019814 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001338 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,510,989 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

