Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

