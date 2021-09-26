Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

DHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

