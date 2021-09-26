Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,696 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.21 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

