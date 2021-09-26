Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $247,000 Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE MYE opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

