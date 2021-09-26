Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347,124 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.39 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

