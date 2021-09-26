Royal Bank of Canada Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $176.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

