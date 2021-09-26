Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

