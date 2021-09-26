Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

