Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,665 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

