Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 333 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 122,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,754,752. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

