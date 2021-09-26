Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 285 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 12,279.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after buying an additional 356,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 9.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NVCR stock opened at $127.30 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,545.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

