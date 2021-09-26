Robert S. Breuil Sells 7,283 Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
