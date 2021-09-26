Robert S. Breuil Sells 7,283 Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

