Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

