Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

MEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,878 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,123. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

