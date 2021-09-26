Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,002 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cerus were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 307,314 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 103.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 80.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 833,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

