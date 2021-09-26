Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,048 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Upland Software worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 269,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Upland Software by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $36.58 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,896 shares of company stock worth $2,819,924 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

