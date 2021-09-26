Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.21 Million Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Alector worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alector by 1,119.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 143,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

