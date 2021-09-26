Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McAfee were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in McAfee by 276.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCFE opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of -65.70.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

