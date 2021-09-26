Reviewing Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 5.94% 25.78% 11.72% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synaptics and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Synaptics currently has a consensus target price of $186.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Synaptics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptics and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.34 billion 5.48 $79.60 million $6.34 29.60 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 28.24 $33.77 million $0.30 99.17

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptics beats Shoals Technologies Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

