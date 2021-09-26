Reviewing Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa -44.35% -198.47% -12.53% LATAM Airlines Group -94.87% N/A -17.36%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 9 2 0 0 1.18 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $15.52 billion 0.41 -$7.68 billion ($14.29) -0.74 LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.31 -$4.55 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

