Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $273,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 510,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

