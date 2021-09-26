Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 8,969 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter.

BGT opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

