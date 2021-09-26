Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,379 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

